The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that it would be difficult to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy within 30 days.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a comment to Russian propagandists.

"The summit meeting can and should put an end to the settlement and record the agreements that should be developed during expert work. It is impossible to do the opposite. Can such a complex process be completed in 30 days? Obviously, it is unlikely," Putin's spokesman.

According to Peskov, the approaches of Russia and Ukraine are currently diametrically opposed.

