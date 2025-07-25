At talks in Istanbul, signals of possible meeting of leaders began to sound, - Zelenskyy

Signals have begun to sound between representatives of Ukraine and Russia about a possible meeting of the leaders for the first time in a long time.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainians need an end to the war, which, in his opinion, begins with a meeting of leaders.

"There's no other way with them (Russians - ed.). We need an agenda for such a meeting - a meeting at the level of leaders. The issue is that we always raise this topic publicly. And now, in their conversations with us, they've started talking about it. That's already a step toward some kind of meeting format," he explained.

Zelenskyy noted that, in his opinion, a lot has been achieved thanks to "some actions on Russian territory, some operations."

"Many things, aside from negotiations, dialogue, and diplomacy, have also happened on their territory. You've seen it," the president added.

As a reminder, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was "difficult to imagine" a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the end of August due to serious disagreements between the parties.

