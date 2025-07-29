Putin does not take Trump’s ultimatums seriously - Sky News

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to have taken seriously US President Donald Trump's new ultimatum, which demands a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 10-12 days.

According to Censor.NET, Sky News writes this.

The author notes that the Kremlin will feel déjà vu, as Trump has already made such statements, but they were not followed by actions. In March, Trump said he was "pissed off" with Putin, in April he called on Russia to cease fire and sign an agreement. And in May, he signaled to Ukraine and Europe that he was preparing large-scale sanctions against Russia in the absence of a ceasefire.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s ultimatum to Putin: Ukraine remains committed to peace

"But there's still no ceasefire. And there are still no (new) sanctions. It's worth remembering, also, that Putin doesn't take kindly to ultimatums. They tend to have the opposite effect. Just look at what impact Trump's 50-day deadline has had - zero," the article states.

After the previous pressure from the US, Russia has only toughened its rhetoric, once again emphasising its intention to "achieving its goals".

Thus, until the White House imposes sanctions, the Kremlin is likely to continue its policy.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he plans to reduce the 50-day deadline given to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement with Ukraine to resolve the war, as he is "very disappointed" with him.

Read more: Chances for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting increase as Trump’s patience with war runs out - Kyslytsia