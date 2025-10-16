Trump: I will meet Putin in Budapest to end "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine

After a conversation on 16 October, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one.... President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this "inglorious" war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.

Read more: Trump confirms call with Putin: "It’s going to be lengthy one"

According to Trump, the two sides also discussed trade relations between Russia and the United States after the war ends. At the conclusion of the call, they agreed to hold a meeting of high-level advisors next week, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the American delegation.

The U.S. president also said that Putin thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her "involvement with children" and noted that this cooperation would continue.

Putin also congratulated Trump and the United States on what he called the "great accomplishment of peace in the Middle East," which the Russian leader said had "been dreamed of for centuries."

Trump said he believes this success will help in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more: Trump and Putin to hold phone call this evening – Axios