News Trump and Putin’s conversation
Trump confirms call with Putin: "It’s going to be lengthy one"

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he is currently speaking with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

He announced this on the social media platform Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump added.

Read more: Trump and Putin to hold phone call this evening – Axios

Trump–Putin call on October 16

