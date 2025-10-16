At a closed meeting with members of the Servant of the People party, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the current Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine could be Russia’s last major ground operation in the war, with peace talks expected in 2026.

This was reported by Politico, citing sources, Censor.NET writes.

According to the outlet, he made this remark during a recent closed parliamentary meeting attended by Servant of the People MPs.

Sources who attended the meeting told Politico that Ukraine "will have to endure another tough winter," but the president said he "expects a real possibility of a ceasefire," while admitting "it will not be easy."

Politico notes that achieving this goal will require increasing economic and military pressure on Russia — to make dictator Vladimir Putin understand that "the only logical outcome is negotiations, as prolonging the conflict will bring him no benefits and only drain Russia."

"Fortunately, after successfully brokering the ceasefire in Gaza, Trump now appears determined to end the war in Ukraine and add another achievement to his record, one he can boast about to the Nobel Committee," the article adds.

According to another Politico article, Kyiv is likely counting on the October 16 meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump in Washington to secure modern weapons for the Defense Forces, enabling another counteroffensive against Russian troops.

A senior Ukrainian official told Politico this on condition of anonymity.

"We can indeed go on the offensive, it all depends on what weapons we receive and what plan is approved," he concluded.

