US President Donald Trump may push Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine sooner than achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, this is the opinion of international observer and Middle East expert Con Coughlin of The Telegraph.

It is noted that Trump is overly confident in the strength of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which is already showing signs of collapse. In contrast, Ukraine has a chance to take advantage of the current confidence of the US to put pressure on Russia and push Moscow to negotiate.

Coughlin highlights several factors that increase the likelihood of a ceasefire:

supplying Ukraine with American "Tomahawk" missiles capable of striking targets deep inside Russia;

increasing tariff and economic pressure on countries that buy Russian oil, particularly India and China.

The observer emphasises that Putin has full authority to comply with agreements, while Palestine lacks a unified leadership capable of maintaining the peace that has been achieved.

He stresses that even a temporary truce between Ukraine and Russia, although painful for both sides, could be a more significant achievement than the "eternal peace" that Trump promoted in the Gaza Strip. According to him, Russians understand the value of diplomatic compromises, and with proper pressure from the US and its allies, there is a chance to force Putin to stop military actions at the current positions.

