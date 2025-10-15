Ukraine has right to use Tomahawk missiles to strike targets in Russia. These are legitimate targets - Latvian Defense Minister Spruds

Latvia believes that if Ukraine receives American Tomahawk missiles, it can use them to strike legitimate military targets on Russian territory, as this will be a response to the aggressor's attacks and killings of civilians.

This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, Censor.NET reports with reference to La Repubblica.

Spruds stressed that every weapon is of crucial importance for Ukraine, especially one that can hit targets on the aggressor's territory.

"Military bases, production lines are legitimate targets. Just as Russia bombs and attacks civilian infrastructure and kills civilians, it is also legitimate for Ukraine to strike military facilities, because this is also self-defense," he said.

According to him, NATO countries are also considering possible similar scenarios when it would be necessary to strike deep into the Russian Federation.

"This is what NATO is also considering: under any circumstances and in any scenario, we will be ready and able to strike deep. This is certainly an important part of defense and deterrence in this case. And I believe that this would also be an important part of defense and deterrence for Ukraine. Do not hit our targets, because we can strike back," Spruds summarized.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded it?

Axios previously reported that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the Tomahawk missiles on October 17.

Trump said he had "somewhat" decided to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The Kremlin believes that Trump's decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will be another escalation.