Ukraine has potential to scale up its long-range capabilities – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff dedicated to deep strikes and Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.

The head of state announced this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Several topics were discussed, but the most important, deep strikes, our long-range capability. This is what truly affects Russia’s war potential and significantly reduces it. Today’s meeting brought together both our weapons manufacturers and those who use this weapon - the Armed Forces, special services, and intelligence. The main task is to scale up our long-range Ukrainian capabilities. The potential is there, and having everyone at one table helps greatly," Zelenskyy said.

There were also reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov on the frontline situation, border security, and responses to Russian assaults.

"It’s absolutely clear which directions are the most difficult right now, and it’s important that our units, our soldiers are doing everything possible to defend the state. Every counteroffensive move by Ukraine on the front line strengthens our positions globally and helps in our dialogue with key partners," Zelenskyy added.

