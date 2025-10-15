Zelenskyy listened to head of FIS Ivashchenko: We know about Russian plans in Belarus, partners will be warned. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko.

" The world's sanctions really limit Russia's ability to continue and expand this war, and the stronger the sanctions pressure, the sooner we will be able to guarantee reliable security. This is clearly confirmed by the classified data that our intelligence has obtained. There is also a lot of open data, in particular on the state of Russian industry, finance, and regional budgets, which generally confirm the correctness of the course of further pressure on Russia. Putin 's system will not withstand the confrontation he has led Russia into. Today we have identified the key areas for further pressure. I instructed to work with the relevant countries," the statement said.

Also, according to the president, on the eve of his visit to the United States and contacts with European leaders, Ivashchenko discussed key sources of supply of critical components and equipment for weapons production to Russia.

"In Ukraine, we clearly understand which supplies are most important to Moscow, and each such scheme must be cut off. Our partners have every opportunity to do so.



Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on Russia's plan for further military exploitation of the territory of Belarus. At this stage, we will not make the information public. We will warn our partners who may be at risk," Zelenskyy concluded.

