Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced his readiness to supply China with a promising PD-26 aircraft engine for a long-range wide-body aircraft being developed in Beijing. However, this engine exists only on paper.

This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Censor.NET reports.

The agency notes that the Kremlin's proposal was made against the backdrop of the failure of the program to revive the Russian aviation industry. Out of 15 passenger aircraft scheduled for transfer in 2025, manufacturers were able to deliver only one. In total, in 2022-2025, the Russian civil aviation fleet was replenished with 13 new aircraft instead of 82 - twelve Superjets and one Tu-214, which is used to transport Manturov himself.

An additional blow to the industry was the discovery of structural defects in 14 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft manufactured in 2016.

The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasizes that Russia lacks the production base, technology, and personnel to restore the aircraft industry. Earlier, China abandoned a joint project with Russia to create the CR929 airliner due to the inability to replace key American and European systems.

Read more: Poland is preparing a note of protest to Russia, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Wronski