Poland is preparing a note of protest to Russia, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Wronski

Poland intends to hand over a note of protest to Russia over the night flight of Russian attack drones in Poland.

This was reported by the Polish media, Censor.NET citing UP.

According to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, "he will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry and handed a note of protest." However, he did not provide the time of the meeting.

A Russian diplomat, however, said in a report for the RIA Novosti propaganda agency that "Poland has not provided any evidence" that the drones shot down over the country were of Russian origin.

"We believe these accusations are groundless. No evidence has been presented that these drones are of Russian origin," said Andrei Ordash, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Poland.

He added that "Russia is absolutely not interested in escalating the conflict with Poland.

"But, unfortunately, we cannot count on the Polish authorities to listen to us in their anti-Russian frenzy," Ordash added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation was raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the Shaheds in Poland and convened an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers. So far, all the Shaheds that flew into Poland have been shot down, with the help of Dutch and NATO aircraft. It is also known that a Russian "Shahed" hit a house in Poland, no one was injured.

It is worth noting that the wreckage of a Russian Gerber drone was found in Poland 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.