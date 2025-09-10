Starmer on Russian drone incursion into Poland: "Extremely reckless move by Russia"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the Russian drone incursion into Poland "deeply disturbing" and Russia's actions "reckless."

Sky News reports, Censor.NET reports.

"This was an extremely reckless move by Russia, which only serves to remind us of President Putin's blatant disregard for peace and the constant bombing that innocent Ukrainians are subjected to every day," the prime minister said.

He added that he had contacted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk "to make our support for Poland clear."

"I sincerely thank NATO and the Polish armed forces for their swift response to protect the Alliance. Together with our partners - and through our leadership in the Coalition of the Willing - we will continue to increase the pressure on Putin until a just and lasting peace is established," Starmer added.

Recall, earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian "Shaheds" had flown into Poland. Later, this information was confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military had used weapons against targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the "Shaheds" flying into Poland and convened an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers. So far, all the "Shaheds" that had flown into Poland have been shot down, with the help of the Dutch and NATO aviation. It is also known that the Russian "Shahed" hit a house in Poland; no one was injured.

