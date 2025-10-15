Zelenskyy approved creation of Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head, - decrees (updated)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Lysak from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

"Dismiss LYSAK Serhii Petrovych from the post of head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration in accordance with his application," the document says.

According to Decree No. 788/2025, to temporarily entrust the duties of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration to HAIVANENKO Vladyslav Viktorovych.

Zelenskyy also signed Decree No. 789/2025 on the creation of the Odesa City Military Administration of Odesa District, Odesa Region.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Odesa Regional State Administration shall take measures related to the creation of the military administration specified in Article 1 of this Decree in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", the document says.

This decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Earlier, the media wrote that Lysak would head the Odesa CMA.

By his Decree No. 119/2025-rp, Zelenskyy appointed Lysak as the head of the Odesa City Military Administration of Odesa District, Odesa Region.