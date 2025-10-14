Zelenskyy responded to petition to create Odesa CMA: He requests Syrskyi and Kiper to review necessity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition regarding the creation of a city military administration in Odesa.

The relevant petition was made public on September 24, 2025.

"Given the strategic importance of the city of Odesa as a major transport, port, and logistics center in southern Ukraine, as well as its location in close proximity to combat zones and high-threat areas, the effective and continuous functioning of the city's authorities is a matter of national security and defense," the author noted.

He recalled that city military administrations had already been established in Berdiansk, Sumy, and Kherson.

The President's response

On 14 October, Zelenskyy replied that the decision to establish military administrations is made by the President of Ukraine upon the submission of regional state administrations or military command.

"No such requests have been submitted yet. In view of the above, I have sent letters to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, O. Syrskyi, and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, O. Kiper, with a request to verify the information provided and, if there are legal grounds, to take appropriate measures. The author of the electronic petition will be informed of the results of the consideration of the issues raised," the head of state added.

