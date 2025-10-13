Ukrainian team already in U.S., meeting with Trump planned for Friday – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the United States for a series of important meetings. The head of state shared the news in his evening address.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the presidential press service, Zelenskyy said:

"The Ukrainian team has already traveled to the United States, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and several representatives of the diplomatic sector. They will have a number of meetings," Zelenskyy noted.

The President also said he plans to visit Washington personally.

"I will have the opportunity to come to Washington and hold a meeting with President Trump on Friday. I believe we will discuss the sequence of steps I want to propose. I am grateful to President Trump for our dialogue and support," the head of state said.

Read more: Zelenskyy after Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: Ukraine to form additional helicopter units to counter Russian drones

According to Zelenskyy, the visit will also include meetings with representatives of defense and energy companies, as well as with U.S. senators and members of Congress.

"This is necessary, it was President Trump’s proposal. I will meet with the companies, as we now have urgent needs due to various types of attacks… We must prepare in any case. So this will be useful," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy named strengthening air defense systems and developing Ukraine’s long-range capabilities to "put pressure on Russia for peace" as the main topics of the visit.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel