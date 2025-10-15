Zelenskyy spoke with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis: We are working to maximize strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense before onset of winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Prime Minister Mitsotakis has just returned from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, which marked an important peace success for the Middle East. And it would be right to maintain and expand this momentum. Global unity has worked in that region, and now everything necessary must be done to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This war remains the greatest source of global instability and danger. But just as everywhere else, peace through force is possible in the case of Russian aggression - it must be forced to stop the war," the president said.

Zelenskyy informed Mitsotakis about the situation in Ukraine and Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

"We are working to strengthen our air defense as much as possible before the onset of winter. Greece can really help protect lives, and I am grateful for that," he added.

