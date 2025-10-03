Only obstacle to peace is Putin – Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

The only obstacle to peace is Russia and its dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reported.

"There is only one obstacle to peace – Russia and President Putin. This has already become clear to President Trump, to the United States, and has long been clear to Europeans. Forcing Russia to peace negotiations is our common task," Braže said.

According to her, this requires political, economic and military pressure on Russia, along with long-term support for a strong, resilient and democratic Ukraine.

: "We have long advocated not only freezing but also confiscating Russian assets and using them to support Ukraine. Again, political statements are important, but putting this into practice requires real work, and it will take some time," the Latvian Foreign Minister added.

