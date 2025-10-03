ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8574 visitors online
News Peace negotiations
236 8

Only obstacle to peace is Putin – Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

Braže about peace and Putin

The only obstacle to peace is Russia and its dictator, Vladimir Putin.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reported.

"There is only one obstacle to peace – Russia and President Putin. This has already become clear to President Trump, to the United States, and has long been clear to Europeans. Forcing Russia to peace negotiations is our common task," Braže said.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

According to her, this requires political, economic and military pressure on Russia, along with long-term support for a strong, resilient and democratic Ukraine.

: "We have long advocated not only freezing but also confiscating Russian assets and using them to support Ukraine. Again, political statements are important, but putting this into practice requires real work, and it will take some time," the Latvian Foreign Minister added.

Read more: Putin joked about "unknown drones" allegedly flying over Europe: "I won’t do it anymore"

Author: 

Latvia (243) Putin Volodymyr (3737) war in Ukraine (3908)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 