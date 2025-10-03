Putin joked about "unknown drones" allegedly flying over Europe: "I won’t be there anymore"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commented on reports of unidentified drones over critical infrastructure in Europe during a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He said this at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Censor.NET reports.

When host Fyodor Lukyanov asked about drones in Denmark, Putin jokingly replied: "I won't be there anymore. Not to France, not to Denmark, not to Copenhagen, not to Lisbon... Where else do they fly? They fly everywhere."

He compared the drone incidents to UFO stories and said that "young people will launch them every day" and that the drone incidents are "incitement" to make European countries increase defense spending.

According to him, Russia has long-range drones, but they have not had a targeted use in Europe.

