Anyone who violates airspace of EU countries may face retaliation - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that any violator of European airspace must be prepared for retaliatory strikes.

He made this statement to journalists before the start of the informal summit of EU heads of state in Copenhagen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Anyone who violates European airspace may be subject to retaliatory strikes, because this is our right, and we will ensure respect for European space," Macron stressed.

In his opinion, all the "air incidents" that have occurred in recent weeks in Poland, Romania, Estonia, and Denmark indicate that Europeans need effective threat warning systems and close cooperation.

"In fact, we need to have early warning systems to anticipate the threat. They technically exist... We need to deter the enemy with long-range capabilities, with European ballistic capabilities. We need to have more anti-missile and anti-drone defense systems. So this is about innovation, but also about Europe's production capacity," Macron said.

The French leader also mentioned the European nuclear deterrent, which is effective in "confronting Russia, which has been a very aggressive actor in our space for several years."

The French leader added that the Europeans are already moving at an accelerated pace "to help Ukraine first of all, but also to develop increasingly effective anti-drone systems for themselves."

