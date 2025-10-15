European Commission criticizes Szijjártó’s visit to Moscow: "This is not best signal for Putin, because time and context matter"

European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Hipper called the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó to Moscow for an energy conference an unfortunate signal for the Kremlin.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, Censor.NET reports.

"Any bilateral contacts between EU member states must respect the EU's position and policy," Hipper said, commenting on Szijjártó's participation in the Russian Energy Week forum, where the Hungarian minister criticized the European Union. She added that such a visit is especially unfortunate in the context of minimizing EU relations with Russia.

"Of course, being in Moscow now is not the best signal for Putin, because time and context matter," the spokeswoman added. At the same time, the EU continues to work on anti-Russian sanctions and increased support for Ukraine.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Szijjártó said in Moscow that Hungary would suffer if it were cut off from Russian energy supplies and would not accept external pressure on the issue of supplies.

