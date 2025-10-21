Ukraine preparing new agreement with European partners to strengthen defence capabilities – Zelenskyy
Ukraine will sign a new defence agreement with European partners that will become part of its long-term security guarantees.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.
"We have already finalised preparations for meetings with our European partners — important steps coming up this week. The first is a good and in many ways truly new agreement on our defence capabilities," said the head of state.
The agreement will form part of security guarantees
He said the agreement will be implemented essentially as part of long-term security guarantees for our country and for all our people.
"The agreement that we will implement essentially as part of security guarantees for our country, for all our people, in the long-term," the President said.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy added that it is too early to disclose the details of this agreement.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password