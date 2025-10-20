Ukraine and Europe should be at table of negotiations between Trump and Putin, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Ukraine and Europe should participate in the US-Russia talks in Hungary on ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing AFP, he made this statement at a press conference in Slovenia.

Macron generally welcomed the announced meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest, but said that Ukrainians and Europeans should be involved in it.

"From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, Ukrainians must be at the negotiating table. From the moment they discuss issues that affect the security of Europeans, Europeans must be at the negotiating table," the French president stressed.

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin

As a reminder, on October 16, 2025, Trump spoke with the Russian dictator.

The parties agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled for the coming weeks and could become an important step in the search for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.