Russia is constantly hampering peace process. War continues only because Moscow does not want to end it - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine has never sought war, agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, sought opportunities for peace, and has repeatedly suggested to the world how to stop strikes in the sky, on land, and at sea.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"But it is Russia that is constantly slowing down this process - manipulating, delaying negotiations, terrorizing our people with air strikes, and escalating assaults on the front. The war continues only because Moscow does not want to end it," the head of state emphasizes.

Обстріли України

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy recalled that almost every day, Russian terrorists carry out hundreds of attacks on our critical and civilian infrastructure.

This week alone, Russia has used over 3,270 strike drones, 1,370 guided bombs, and nearly 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

Ukraine needs help from allies

"We are constantly strengthening our defense, working with our partners to strengthen air defense: the PURL program, investments in the Ukrainian "defense industry", bilateral and multilateral formats. Stopping Putin with talks will not work - pressure is needed. The world sees that Russia reacts to force, therefore, peace through force can work. Ukraine will not give terrorists any reward for their crimes, and we count on our partners to support this very position. Decisive steps are needed from the US, Europe, G20, G7 countries. We need to protect lives. Thank you to everyone who helps in this," the president summarizes.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Tomahawk: Trump didn’t say no, but he didn’t say yes either