Zelenskyy on Tomahawk: Trump didn’t say no, but he didn’t say yes either

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump did not say "no" to the possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range missiles, but at the same time did not say "yes."

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this in an interview with NBC News after meeting with Trump.

"It's good that President Trump didn't say 'no', but as of today, he hasn't said 'yes' either," Zelenskyy said.

As noted, Zelenskyy hopes that Trump will still provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.

According to the president, the Ukrainian army, armed with Tomahawk missiles, is causing real concern for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I think Putin is afraid that the US will provide us with Tomahawks. And I think he is really afraid that we will use them," he said.

However, the publication notes that returning to Ukraine without an agreement on Tomahawk missiles "is likely to prompt Zelensky's critics to ask why he went to the US in the first place."

Read more: Tusk on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: EU’s solidarity with Ukraine is more important than ever

Negotiations between Zelensky and Trump

On Friday, October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are meeting at the White House.

The leaders made statements to the press, after which the meeting continued without journalists present.

According to sources, the meeting between the presidents lasted longer than planned.