Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Tusk on Zelenskyy-Trump meeting: EU’s solidarity with Ukraine is more important than ever

Tusk on the threat posed by Russia to the West

After yesterday's meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, it became clear that European solidarity with Ukraine is extremely important at this time.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"After yesterday's talks between President Zelenskyy at the White House and with European leaders, one thing has become absolutely clear: Europe's solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's aggression is more important today than ever before," Tusk said.

What preceded it?

As reported, US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that it was time for Ukraine and Russia to conclude a peace agreement and "stop where they are." Also, according to media reports, Trump has no plans to give Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, at least for now.

