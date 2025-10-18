Zelenskyy responded regarding the supply of Tomahawks. VIDEO

On the night of 18 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to journalists after his meeting with US President Donald Trump and answered several questions, Censor.NET reports .

Read more on our Telegram channel

To the question of one of the correspondents:

"Are you more or less optimistic about receiving Tomahawks?"

Zelenskyy replied:

"I am a realist..." - and laughed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel