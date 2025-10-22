Sweden wants to sell 120 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine – media

Sweden intends to sell Ukraine a large batch of JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets. The jets will be the latest version.

As reported by TV4 Nyheterna and cited by Censor.NET, the deal could involve a substantial transfer.

How many Gripen jets could Ukraine receive?

According to media reports, the number discussed is 120 aircraft.

This would make the sale twice as large as Sweden’s biggest export deal to date.

The outlet adds that Sweden can currently sell just over ten Gripen aircraft of the C/D version.

The JAS 39 Gripen E is the latest version of Sweden’s multirole fighter jet, developed by Saab. The model features a more powerful engine, extended range, and significantly improved radar and avionics systems compared to earlier versions.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said the country would soon receive Swedish Gripen fighters, as well as additional F-16 and French Mirage jets.