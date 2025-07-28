Zelenskyy appoints former People’s Deputy Zalishchuk as Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed public activist and former People’s Deputy of the VIII convocation Svitlana Zalishchuk as Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden.

This was stated in presidential decree No. 556/2025.

Notably, Svitlana Zalishchuk was elected People’s Deputy in 2014 from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc party. She served as an advisor to Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk on foreign policy.

From 2002 to 2004, she also worked as a journalist and editor at Perspektyva TV LLC.

She headed the subcommittee on Euro-Atlantic cooperation and European integration of the Verkhovna Rada’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

Zalishchuk co-founded and coordinated the "CHESNO" movement and founded the journalist movement "Stop Censorship!".

She is well acquainted with Sweden and holds a Ministry of Foreign Affairs award from the country.

Before her appointment, Andrii Plakhotniuk served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden for five years.

