Umerov appointed Secretary of National Security and Defense Council - decree
Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has been appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"To appoint Rustem Enverovych Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the text of the decree reads.
Previously, Umerov served as Minister of Defense. At the same time, the president dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the post of secretary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password