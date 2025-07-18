Umerov appointed Secretary of National Security and Defense Council - decree

ENG
News Umerov is the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has been appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Rustem Enverovych Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the text of the decree reads.

Previously, Umerov served as Minister of Defense. At the same time, the president dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the post of secretary.

