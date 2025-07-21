Zelenskyy signs decrees appointing new ambassadors. LIST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed 16 new ambassadors of Ukraine to a number of countries.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

List of new ambassadors

Spain - Yulia Sokolovska;

Canada - Andrii Plakhotniuk;

Belgium - Yaroslav Melnyk;

Estonia - Volodymyr Boiechko;

UAE and representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency - Oleksandr Balanutsa;

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Volodymyr Bachynskyi;

Mexico - Serhii Pohoreltsev;

Japan - Yurii Lutovinov;

Kenya, UNEP and UN-Habitat - Yurii Tokar;

Kuwait - Maksym Subkh;

Oman - Olha Selykh;

Cyprus - Serhii Nizhynskyi;

Malaysia - Hennadii Nadolenko;

Angola - Andrii Kasianov;

South African Republic - Oleksandr Shcherba;

Algeria - Oleksandr Voronin.

