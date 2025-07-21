Zelenskyy signs decrees appointing new ambassadors. LIST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed 16 new ambassadors of Ukraine to a number of countries.
The relevant decrees were published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.
List of new ambassadors
Spain - Yulia Sokolovska;
Canada - Andrii Plakhotniuk;
Belgium - Yaroslav Melnyk;
Estonia - Volodymyr Boiechko;
UAE and representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency - Oleksandr Balanutsa;
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Volodymyr Bachynskyi;
Mexico - Serhii Pohoreltsev;
Japan - Yurii Lutovinov;
Kenya, UNEP and UN-Habitat - Yurii Tokar;
Kuwait - Maksym Subkh;
Oman - Olha Selykh;
Cyprus - Serhii Nizhynskyi;
Malaysia - Hennadii Nadolenko;
Angola - Andrii Kasianov;
South African Republic - Oleksandr Shcherba;
Algeria - Oleksandr Voronin.
