ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10997 visitors online
News Appointment of Ukrainian ambassadors
3 524 16

Zelenskyy signs decrees appointing new ambassadors. LIST

New ambassadors of Ukraine Zelenskyy signed decrees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed 16 new ambassadors of Ukraine to a number of countries.

The relevant decrees were published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

List of new ambassadors

Spain - Yulia Sokolovska;
Canada - Andrii Plakhotniuk;
Belgium - Yaroslav Melnyk;
Estonia - Volodymyr Boiechko;
UAE and representative of Ukraine to the International Renewable Energy Agency - Oleksandr Balanutsa;
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Volodymyr Bachynskyi;
Mexico - Serhii Pohoreltsev;
Japan - Yurii Lutovinov;
Kenya, UNEP and UN-Habitat - Yurii Tokar;
Kuwait - Maksym Subkh;
Oman - Olha Selykh;
Cyprus - Serhii Nizhynskyi;
Malaysia - Hennadii Nadolenko;
Angola - Andrii Kasianov;
South African Republic - Oleksandr Shcherba;
Algeria - Oleksandr Voronin.

Read more: Umerov appointed Secretary of National Security and Defense Council - decree

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6996) appointment (272) ambassador (222)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 