Ukraine interested in Gripen fighter jets – Swedish PM Kristersson

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that Ukraine is interested in Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

He wrote this on X after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reported.

"Sweden’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast. When Ukrainians defend their freedom, they also defend ours. We discussed the continued cooperation on developing Ukraine’s future defence, including air defence, and Ukraine’s interest in Gripen fighters – Europe’s most capable fighter jet," Kristersson said.

Read more: Sweden to join "Danish model" of arms procurement for Ukraine

Earlier, Swedish Defense Minister Jonson said some countries had asked Stockholm to hold off on sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Swedish Foreign Minister Billström said Gripen jets could be delivered to Ukraine only after Kyiv receives the F-16s.

Read more on Telegram channel!