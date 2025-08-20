Sweden to join "Danish model" of arms procurement for Ukraine

A delegation from the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Sweden, led by Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Carl-Johan Edström, paid a working visit to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Andrii Hnatov expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and people of Sweden for the substantial political, financial and military support provided by the Kingdom of Sweden to our country to repel large-scale Russian aggression.

As noted, the total assistance from the Swedish government to Ukraine since February 2022 has already amounted to about $2.8 billion.

"Sweden remains a committed ally of Ukraine and participates in several coalitions aimed at long-term support for Ukraine's defence, including armoured vehicles, aviation, air defence, maritime security, electronic warfare, IT, and demining. Sweden has also agreed to further contribute to the ‘Danish model’ of arms procurement for Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, Sweden has made a significant contribution to the training of Ukrainian military personnel and units.

The Ukrainian side informed its Swedish colleagues about the operational situation on the front line, which remains difficult, and possible scenarios for the development of events.

The participants discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular for aircraft, anti-aircraft missile systems, armoured combat vehicles, missiles, artillery ammunition, material and technical resources for the development of training centre infrastructure, etc.

"The parties agreed that cooperation between the two armies in the interests of security across the European continent will continue and develop," the General Staff emphasised.