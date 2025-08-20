Europe buys weapons for Ukraine from US with a 10% markup, they can use them for security guarantees - Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bescent said that the United States sells weapons to Europe, which then resells them to Ukraine at a 10% markup. These funds could be used to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

He made this statement on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

The minister was asked how much the US would pay for possible air support for Ukraine, as previously announced by Trump. The US leader said that the United States could contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We sell weapons to Europeans, who then sell them to Ukrainians. President Trump takes a 10% markup. Perhaps this 10% will cover the cost of air cover," Bessent said.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the next round of talks on security guarantees for Ukraine would take place on August 19.

According to the WSJ, US Secretary of State Rubio will head a group that will develop a draft security guarantee for Ukraine.

After meeting with Trump and European leaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that work was underway on specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

