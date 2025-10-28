Saab and Ukraine have not yet signed contract for production of Gripen fighters

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.

According to Matthias Redström, head of media relations at the company, Saab welcomed the letter of intent signed last week by Sweden and Ukraine regarding the possible delivery of around 100 Gripen fighter jets.

"Saab has not signed a contract and has not received an order for this deal. We are at the beginning of a process that we hope will lead to a contract in the future," Redström said.

The company also emphasized that it has good relations with the Ukrainian defense industry and has previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Radionix. Saab plans to develop cooperation in the field of sensors and defense electronics.

We would like to remind you that on October 22, Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on intentions to purchase 120 to 150 of the latest JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets.

