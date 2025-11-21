Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa region: two injured, damage reported to homes, administrative buildings and vehicles. PHOTOS

Today, November 21, during an air attack that lasted about seven hours, Odesa region came under a massive strike by enemy UAVs, leaving people injured and causing damage reported.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Most targets were destroyed

Thanks to the air defence forces, most of the air targets were destroyed and preventing hits on critical infrastructure, however, debris and enemy drones that did not detonate were recorded falling in several districts of the region.

Damage caused by the attack

Private houses were damaged, residential high-rise buildings, farm buildings, administrative buildings, private cars and trucks were partially damaged. In some cases, local fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Watch more: One killed and eight injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region, hospital in Kherson damaged. VIDEO

Victims of the enemy attack

Two people were injured and are receiving the necessary medical care.

Employees of the State Emergency Service (SES), police and other services are working at the sites. Residents whose property was damaged are being assisted.

See also: Russian forces strike market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region: two people killed, 10 injured. PHOTO report







