One killed and eight injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region, hospital in Kherson damaged. VIDEO

The Russian army continues to launch targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure on the right bank of the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the occupying forces attacked 23 settlements and the city of Kherson, according to Censor.NET.

As is known, Bilozerska, Molodizhne, Zolota Balka, Komyshany, Kostyrka, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Burhunka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilsk, Mykolaivka, Monastyrske, Novoberyslav, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Ponyativka, and Kherson.

Details of the shelling

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 16 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a television and radio tower and a gas pipeline. The gas leak has been stopped, and there are currently no threats or fires.

One person was killed and eight others were wounded, including one child, as a result of Russian aggression.

The occupiers shelled a medical facility in Kherson

Also last night, Russian troops shelled a medical facility in Kherson. As a result of the "arrival," two dozen windows were broken in the building, and the ceiling, computer equipment, and medical equipment were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 people wounded, houses and cars damaged as result of shelling. PHOTOS