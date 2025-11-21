Day in Donetsk region: 4 people wounded, houses and cars damaged as result of shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been intensively shelling the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, two people were wounded and a car was damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was wounded, and two cafes, a shop, a stadium, and an industrial building were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, 33 private houses, a high-rise building, two administrative buildings, and seven cars were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, one person was wounded and a car was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

On 20 November, the police recorded 1,673 enemy strikes on the front line and residential areas.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 17 times during the day. 107 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front line.









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