Enemy strike three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes, cars, industrial facility, dormitory and filling station. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 27 November, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka.
The attacks set vehicles on fire: two cars were destroyed and another seven damaged. An industrial facility, two shops, a dormitory and a private house were also damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
The aggressor targeted the Hrushkivka community in Kryvyi Rih with FPV drones. A petrol station was destroyed.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy used KAB on the Pokrovske community. A private house was destroyed.
Consequences of the attacks
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password