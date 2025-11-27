Enemy strike three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes, cars, industrial facility, dormitory and filling station. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 27 November, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka.

The attacks set vehicles on fire: two cars were destroyed and another seven damaged. An industrial facility, two shops, a dormitory and a private house were also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

The aggressor targeted the Hrushkivka community in Kryvyi Rih with FPV drones. A petrol station was destroyed.

See more: Russian forces fired on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts at night: house burned down and rescue vehicle was damaged. PHOTO

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy used KAB on the Pokrovske community. A private house was destroyed.

Consequences of the attacks











