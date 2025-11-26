Russian forces fired on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts at night: house burned down and rescue vehicle was damaged. PHOTO

Last night, the enemy continued to strike the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and artillery.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol region under enemy fire

As noted, the aggressor targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka.

"A garage caught fire. A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged," the report said.





Strikes on the Synelnykove district

According to the RMA, the aggressor attacked the Vasylkiv, Sloviansk, and Petropavlivsk communities in the Synelnykove district using UAVs. A private house, an administrative building, and a bank caught fire. The post office and cars were damaged.

It is also noted that air defenders shot down five drones in the region.