Nighttime missile attack on Kyiv: fires and falling debris, 28 injured, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of December 27, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with missiles and strike drones. A series of explosions rocked the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

As a result of the attack in the capital, five victims were initially reported. Four of them were hospitalized.

As of 8:40 a.m., the number of victims in the capital had increased. According to Klitschko, eight people sought medical attention. Five of them were hospitalized.

"11 people were injured in Kyiv. Eight people were hospitalized in the capital's medical facilities. Others were treated on site or on an outpatient basis," Klitschko reported at 9:17 a.m.

According to information from the National Police of Ukraine, people aged 36 to 75 are known to have been injured. Among them are two minors, aged 9 and 16.

"There are already 19 victims in the capital. Eleven people have been hospitalized," Klitschko said.

Later, the mayor reported another increase in the number of victims:

There are already 28 victims in the capital. Thirteen people have been hospitalized in the city's medical facilities.

Fires in several areas, evacuation of people

There is a fire in the Holosiivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that a service station is on fire.

Debris was reported to have fallen in a suburban cooperative in Obolonskyi.

Debris also fell in an open area in the Desnianskyi district.

"All services are on site," Klitschko said.

Several private houses are on fire in the Darnytskyi district. There is a risk of the fire spreading to a nearby nursing home. Rescuers evacuated 10 people from the building.

Debris also hit a 24-story building. The top floor is on fire.

"All emergency services are working on site," Klitschko said.

He later reported that in the Darnytskyi district, near the building hit by the UAV, there was also a fire on the upper floors of a building. In addition, in the Dniprovskyi district, a fire is burning on the fourth floor of an 18-story building. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Cars are burning in the Darnytskyi district as a result of falling debris.

"In the Dnipro district, where a UAV hit an 18-story building, there is a fire on the third floor. There may be a person under the rubble on the fifth floor. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Klitschko said.

A strike on a depot in the Dniprovskyi district was also reported.



"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV struck the top floor of a 10-story building. According to preliminary information, there is a fire. In the Holosiivskyi district, a service station is on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

Consequences of the attack

Updated data from Klitschko

Later, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that buildings in many areas of the capital had been damaged as a result of enemy strikes. Twenty-two people were injured, including two children. Twelve of the injured were hospitalized.

In the Holosiivskyi district, cars caught fire as a result of debris falling near a service station.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the grounds of private homes, threatening to spread to a nearby nursing home. People were evacuated from the home.

Also, in the Darnytskyi district, a UAV hit a 24-story building. The fire broke out on the top floor. The 24th and technical floors were partially destroyed. A UAV also hit another high-rise building on the 7th floor.

In addition, according to preliminary information, debris falling in the Darnytskyi district damaged a tram depot and burned private cars.

In the Desnyanskyi district, debris was reported to have fallen in an open area, on the territory of a garage cooperative, and to have struck a nine-story building at the first-floor level.

In the Dnipro district, three high-rise buildings were damaged by debris. In one of these buildings (18 stories), a fire broke out on the third and fourth floors, and there may be a person trapped under the rubble on the fifth floor. Debris also hit a 25-story building, causing a fire on the first and second floors. The roof of a 19-story building was also damaged.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a cottage cooperative. And on open ground, cars were burning.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV struck the top floor of a 10-story building. There is a preliminary report of a fire.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a UAV crashed in an open area in a ravine, and the blast wave damaged windows in apartments in a high-rise building.

Emergency services are working on site, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Power and heating outages

As a result of enemy attacks, the city is experiencing interruptions in heat and power supply. Currently, more than 2,600 residential buildings, 187 kindergartens, 138 schools, and 22 social institutions are without centralized heating. Energy and utility workers are working to restore power and heat supply. The attack on the capital continues. Information about the damage continues to come in.