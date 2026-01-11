Drones attacked Voronezh, explosions were heard. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the evening of Saturday, 10 January, drones attacked the Russian city of Voronezh. A series of explosions was heard.
This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
According to Telegram channels, at least 20 loud explosions were heard over Voronezh by residents of various parts of the city.
Bright flashes and smoke were also recorded over the city.
A series of videos of the drone attack on Voronezh appeared online.
Warning! The videos contain profanity
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