Over past day, there were 173 combat engagements on front line, and 47 enemy assaults were stopped in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past day, 10 January 2026, 173 combat clashes were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Shelling

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 56 air strikes and dropped 156 guided bombs. In addition, they used 7,050 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,750 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Samiilivka, Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, a command post, and an engineering structure.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,130 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 11 tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 654 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 134 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

Situation in the North

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat clashes took place over the past day, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping five aerial bombs, and carried out 98 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Grafskoe and Vilcha.

Yesterday, there were nine attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked ten times in the Lyman direction, trying to break through our defences in the direction of the settlement of Druzhliubivka and in the area of the settlements of Drobysheve, Serednie, Novoselivka, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Dronivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopilya, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbinivka, and in the direction of Sofiivka, Torske.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Nikanorivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Bilytske, and Filiya," the report states.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne, Solodke, Sichneve, and in the direction of the settlements of Oleksiivka, Sosnivka, Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 23 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelenе, Dorozhnyanka and in the direction of Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Stepove area over the past day.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one Russian attack in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.