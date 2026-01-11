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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,218,940 people (+1,130 per day), 11,541 tanks, 35,952 artillery systems, 23,885 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,218,940 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centreof the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 11 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • Personnel - about 1,218,940 (+1,130) people
  • tanks - 11,541 (+11) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,885 (+3) units
  • artillery systems - 35,952 (+44) units
  • MLRS - 1,598 (+1) units
  • air defence systems - 1,269 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 104,068 (+654) units.
  • Cruise missiles - 4,155 (+0) units
  • Ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Motor vehicles and tankers - 73,644 (+134) units.
  • Special equipment – 4,039 (+0) units.

Watch more: SOF destroyed enemy warehouses and fuel trains in Crimea and Donetsk region. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

See also: Occupier tries to shoot down Ukrainian Armed Forces drone with snowballs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12231) Armed Forces HQ (5396) liquidation (3123)
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