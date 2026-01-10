SOF destroyed enemy warehouses and fuel trains in Crimea and Donetsk region. VIDEO
Special operations forces carried out strikes on enemy logistics facilities in temporarily occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, on the night of 8 January, Special Operations Forces units struck enemy targets in the Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea using FP-2 strike UAVs.
In occupied Crimea, Ukrainian drones struck rolling stock carrying fuel and lubricants at a fuel depot in the village of Hvardiyiske.
In addition, in the Donetsk region, in the village of Hirne, the Special Operations Forces struck a warehouse with ammunition and material and technical resources of one of the units of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.
- It was also reported that fighters of the 8th Special Forces Regiment captured two Russian soldiers and took control of an enemy position in the Donetsk region.
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