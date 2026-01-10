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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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SOF destroyed enemy warehouses and fuel trains in Crimea and Donetsk region. VIDEO

Special operations forces carried out strikes on enemy logistics facilities in temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 8 January, Special Operations Forces units struck enemy targets in the Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea using FP-2 strike UAVs.

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In occupied Crimea, Ukrainian drones struck rolling stock carrying fuel and lubricants at a fuel depot in the village of Hvardiyiske.

In addition, in the Donetsk region, in the village of Hirne, the Special Operations Forces struck a warehouse with ammunition and material and technical resources of one of the units of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Russian attaches anti-tank mine to his "comrade" from Africa and drives him out of the shelter onto battlefield unarmed: "Suck dick, you piece of coal. Why are you frightened?". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12227) Crimea (2470) elimination (7661) Donetsk region (6015) SOF (445) drones (4987) Hirne (1)
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