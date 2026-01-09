Russian attaches anti-tank mine to his "comrade" from Africa and drives him out of the shelter onto battlefield unarmed: "Suck d#ck, you piece of coal. Why are you frightened?". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier attaching an anti-tank mine to his accomplice, a mercenary from Africa, and sending him unarmed from cover onto the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, an African named Francis, at gunpoint, strongly opposes this idea, but gradually retreats towards the exit.

Watch more: Driver mechanic of Russian IFV eyes new crew members – two African mercenaries. VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

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