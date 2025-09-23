Driver mechanic of Russian IFV eyes new crew members – two African mercenaries. VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing the crew of a Russian Army infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).
According to Censor.NET, the crew consists of one Russian soldier and two African mercenaries. The footage shows the Africans animatedly conversing in their own language while the Russian glances sideways, listening closely to his companions.
"The Russian IFV driver does not expect anything good from the assault with his new crew. He was the only one to survive from the previous team," the publication’s author noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password