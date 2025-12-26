On the Kupiansk front in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian drone operators eliminated a foreign mercenary who was fighting on the side of the Russian occupation forces.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the successful combat operation by Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media. The recording shows an African mercenary being hit by a kamikaze drone. After the first hit, the occupier rolls several metres away from the impact point and lies still. Seconds later, a second drone hits the mercenary in the head.

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