There are currently about 100 Russian soldiers in Kupiansk. They are cut off from supplies of ammunition and provisions. They are also unable to evacuate.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air by Espreso by the commander of the reconnaissance UAV platoon of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chartiia" "Yakut".

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"A certain part of the enemy remains in Kupiansk, but they are currently cut off from supplies. This means that they cannot receive food or ammunition, not to mention evacuating the wounded or dead. Of course, they are trying to supply their groups with ammunition and provisions using drones, but we are fighting this. There are certain tactical means — interceptors — to cut off their logistics," the military official said.

According to the commander of the reconnaissance UAV platoon of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter," there are currently about 100 occupiers concentrated in Kupiansk itself.

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"Thanks to the Defense Forces and senior leadership, the whole world now knows about Kupiansk. And what Putin claimed to the whole world, that they had taken Kupiansk, our president confirmed that this was a lie," added Yakut.

What preceded it?