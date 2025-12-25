Russians tried to enter Vilcha in Kharkiv region, but were beaten back, - Trehubov

Russian troops attempted to infiltrate the village of Vilcha in the Vovchansk community, but Ukrainian forces routed the occupiers and held the settlement.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a comment to "Suspilne" by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation.

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"The Russians tried to enter Vilcha, yes. There were attempts at direct infiltration, but now reports are coming in from the area that they were defeated there, that the settlement itself was successfully defended. At least, there is no active Russian presence there," Tregubov said.

Russia's statements about Vilcha do not correspond to the real situation on the front line

According to him, the Russian side has already reported the alleged capture of Vilcha, but this situation repeats the story of the so-called "capture" of Kupiansk. The occupiers actively tried to advance in this direction, deploying significant forces, but suffered heavy personnel losses without achieving the stated result.

"It should be understood that the Volchansk direction is objectively difficult at the moment, because it is hard to maintain defenses in the completely destroyed city of Volchansk. In addition, the Russians are trying to bypass the city itself and enter from other sides," Trehubov explained.

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